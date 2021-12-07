Respawn co-founder leaving after 11 years

Chad Grenier, a co-founder of Respawn, and a member of the team behind Titanfall and Apex Legends, is leaving the studio after 11 years.

In a post on the Respawn website, the developer reflected on his time at the studio.

“Few words can elegantly describe my 11 years at Respawn. After helping to co-found the studio, bring the Titanfall universe to life, and launch the incredible experiment that is Apex Legends – it’s been an unforgettable ride to say the least. But today, this crazy chapter comes to an end.”

Before his closing comments, he thanks Vince Zampella, the head of Respawn.

“To Vince and the entire team at Respawn, making great games isn’t easy and it’s been an honor to create these worlds and experiences with you. I’m so proud of all that we’ve built together and excited about the possibilities these franchises hold for years to come.”

He concludes his heartfelt letter by saying:

“Even after all this time, I feel like a kid leaving the nest, and, as corny as it sounds, leaving a family behind. I’ll be bringing the experience and lessons learned from this incredible group to everything I do down the road. It will probably be tough to see the game continue to thrive and succeed in my absence, but that’s a good thing.”

Grenier’s departure comes at the same time as design director Jason McCord has left the studio.

Today is my last day at @Respawn. 11 years, 11 seasons of Apex, 11 shipped maps. I thought that was neat. It's tough to leave a game and a team that you love.

But, it's time to do something new. No plans quite yet. Going to walk the Earth for a bit and recharge. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qLKA2iXca9 — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) December 3, 2021

EA recently announced major development restructuring to expand the Battlefield franchise, with Respawn’s Vince Zampella at the helm. Zampella will be taking on a significant role, as he is now responsible for the entirety of the Battlefield franchise. DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson has also been announced to be leaving the company to pursue new ventures outside of EA.

