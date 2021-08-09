Respawn confirms ‘Apex Legends’ cross progression is still on the way

Apex Legends will be getting cross-progression and a sizeable next-gen update, but not as soon as fans – or Respawn – were hoping.

During an AMA on Reddit, the team behind Apex Legends answered a number of questions, including those about the fabled update. Ryan Rigney, Respawn’s Director of Communications, confirmed that cross-progression would be coming some time next year.

Advertisement

According to the post, Rigney was unable to reveal many details, but said that “cross progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve”. He described legal and contractual issues with the Apex Legends upgrade, alongside the technical changes needed, in an effort to explain the lengthy process.

He concluded with “it’s a mess. But we’re working on it, and we’re committed to delivering it”. Many Apex Legends fans then responded with praise regarding the straightforward communication and honest update.

This follows news that Apex Legends’ Seer is already getting nerfed just one week after his inclusion in the game. During another AMA, Seer’s designer Travis Nordin confirmed that the flash effect players get on the receiving end of Seer’s most basic ability will be removed completely.

“Seer has launched strong, which was the hope,” he said, “He’s also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt), which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see.

Advertisement

With that being said is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will [be] receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch.”