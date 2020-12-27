Retro brawler ‘Indie Pogo’ coming to Nintendo Switch, new fighter revealed

The retro brawler Indie Pogo is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year with a new fighter.

Having originally released for the PC back in 2018, the brawler is finally making its console debut on the Nintendo Switch. It’s expected to release sometime in 2021, after a recent trailer confirmed it’s now in development.

Alongside a Nintendo Switch port, Indie Pogo will also be receiving a new fighter in the form of Super Meat Boy. Confirmed to be arriving January, 2021, as part of a free update, the same trailer also showcases him in action. Utilising a similar move set found in the original game, Super Meat Boy can punch, kick and slide his way to victory.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Super Meat Boy joins a roster of other fighters from various retro inspired games. Shovel Knight from the game of the same name, as well as fighters from Enter The Gungeon, Downwell and Bit.Trip also make up the selection of available fighters.

Indie Pogo will also be receiving four new fighters in the future. The new brawlers include: Octodad, Gunvolt from the Azure Striker: Gunvolt series, Dust from Dust: An Elysian Tail, and a fighter from Awesomenauts. There’s no confirmed release date for each fighter as of yet.

Super Meat Boy’s appearance in Indie Pogo is not his only latest release. The Nintendo eShop saw the release of Super Meat Boy Forever earlier this week, an endless runner platformer which takes the brutal difficulty of the original and introduces some new gameplay elements.