‘Return To Monkey Island’ confirmed for Nintendo Switch with new trailer

The first real bit of in-game footage for Return To Monkey Island has been released, alongside the reveal that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

This new trailer was released today (June 28) during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, with the game now confirmed for both PC and Nintendo Switch release this year. That said, there’s still no concrete launch date for the game apart from a 2022 window.

You can check out the in-game footage below, or visit the game’s website right here.

Protagonist Guybrush Threepwood narrates the trailer, and whilst little about the story was revealed, he says the game recounts the story of “how I finally found the secret of Monkey Island.”

It was also recently revealed that Return To Monkey Island will pick up exactly where 1991’s Monkey Island 2 left off, so beware of spoilers in this paragraph. The new game is a direct sequel to number two, which ended with recently discovered siblings Threepwood and LeChuck turning into children in a modern amusement park, before their parents take them away and LeChuck’s eyes glow red.

Return To Monkey Island will also have a built-in hint system, which creator Ron Gilbert said is like a walkthrough built into the game itself. “If [players] don’t have a built-in hint system, they’re just going to jump over to the web and… read a walkthrough,” he said.

“[There was] a lot of stuff that we did back then and didn’t think much about—a lot of very obscure puzzles. Hiding a piece of information somewhere with no clues about where to find it—that kind of thing just wouldn’t fly today… Having hint systems means that if you make the puzzle just completely weird and obscure, people just go to the hint system.”

