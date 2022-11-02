‘Return To Monkey Island’ is coming to PS5 this month

Devolver Digital and Terrible Toybox have confirmed that Return To Monkey Island is coming to PS5 later this month.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the point-and-click adventure game would be available on Xbox consoles, via Xbox Game Pass. It’s now been announced that Return To Monkey Island will also be coming to PS5 consoles from November 8.

Time to raise the Jolly Roger – Return to Monkey Island sets sail for PS5 on November 8 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/tNWws3O2HH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 1, 2022

Return To Monkey Island was originally released for Nintendo Switch and PC on September 18, 2022 after being announced back in April following two years of development.

Return To Monkey Island is a direct sequel to 1990’s The Secret Of Monkey Island and 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. While three more Monkey Island games followed, they didn’t involve series creator Ron Gilbert.

According to the official website though, this latest instalment acts as “the exciting conclusion to the Monkey Island series” so players shouldn’t expect another title to follow.

Speaking about the importance of the game picking up where LeChuck’s Revenge ended Gilbert told Adventure Gamers “that was kind of my one criteria: we need to start the game there. I don’t want to go into all the details of it, but we do start there, and then it takes lots of weird twists and turns that you would expect from us.”

The game also features a cameo from The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, with Druckmann describing the cameo as one of his “life’s goals”.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “If true achievement in art is realising creative ambition, then Return to Monkey Island is a masterclass bursting with metatextual mischief. By turning inward and confronting its own legacy, this sixth entry in a storied series summons the laughter and adventure of its forebears but ventures beyond them to deliver a surprising and brave dose of heart.”

“Those looking for nostalgia will find it, but not in a way that feels fleeting,” it continued. “And newcomers to the series will find a sleek, must-play, carefully modernised adventure game that provides plenty of reasons to dig in the LucasArts archives.”

In other news, PlayStation has confirmed that the PSVR2 will launch early next year, with pre-orders going live in a few weeks. Sony’s latest virtual reality headset will cost £529.99.