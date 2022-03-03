‘Returnal’ and ‘It Takes Two’ lead BAFTA Games Awards 2022 nominations

The nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2022 have been announced.

Today (March 3), the British Academy announced 16 of the 18 categories that will be featured during the ceremony. The academy also confirmed that Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role will be announced in the coming weeks.

A total of 39 games have been nominated across the 16 categories, but right now, the specific details aren’t yet confirmed for all of them.

Starting off, Returnal and It Takes Two are taking the lead with eight nominations each, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has seven. Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 each have six, and Deathloop has five.

Meanwhile, the nominations for the Game Beyond Entertainment category have been shared. Those include Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Before Your Eyes, Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Game Builder Garage, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2.

Other games that have also received nominations include Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Death’s Door, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Eastward, Far Cry 6, Fights in Tight Spaces, Fortnite, Genesis Noir, Halo Infinite, Hell Let Loose, and Hitman 3.

Other nominations include Inscryption, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Maquette, Mario Party Superstars, No Man’s Sky, Overboard, Resident Evil Village, Sable, The Artful Escape, The Forgotten City, TOEM, and Unpacking.



The BAFTA Games Awards 2022 is set to take place on March 7 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, with presenter and journalist Elle Osili-Wood returning as host.

In other news, Shredders is launching on PC and Xbox Series X|S on March 17, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass at launch.