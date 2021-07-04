‘Returnal’ developer Housemarque rejected offers prior to Sony acquisition

Housemarque CEO Ilari Kuittinen has revealed that multiple parties were interested in acquiring the developer prior to Sony.

Speaking with Yle.Fi, Kuittinen discussed the acquisition that saw Sony attain exclusive publishing rights for the developer.

Kuittinen detailed how several big businesses from “China, Sweden and the United states” were interested in the developer.

Advertisement

It’s likely that the businesses Kuittinen is referring to are Tencent, Embracer Group and Microsoft, as all three represent the largest in their respective nations.

The CEO ultimately chose Sony for one specific reason: “In our discussions, it became clear that Sony wanted to buy us because we are doing something that others are not doing.”

“Their starting point has not been that we would start making games according to the formula defined by Sony.”

Kuittinen also discusses how excited the team is for the future in the interview. Returnal was the studio’s biggest game yet, but the team is already looking forward to the next title.

“What if we put even more bangs and made games for large audiences with high goals for artistry and innovation as well,” commented Kuittinen.

Advertisement

The Housemarque acquisition is the biggest of its kind in Finland. Smaller mobile developers Supercell and Small Giant Games were acquired in previous years, but Housemarque is the most established developer in the country.

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer commented on studio acquisitions earlier this week, stating that it is “the natural turnover that happens with entrepreneurs and start-up businesses”.

Spencer also added that he understands why players are hesitant about the practise, likely referencing how numerous beloved developers have been closed following an acquisition.

Elsewhere, a DICE developer has offered a gamer on Twitter a free copy of Battlefield 2042 if they can complete a unique challenge.

The challenge will require the Twitter user to complete a difficult Battlefield V challenge while playing on a smaller screen.