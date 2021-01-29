PlayStation 5 exclusive ‘Returnal’ pushed back to April

Housemarque has delayed its PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal until later this spring.

The official PlayStation Twitter account broke the news on Thursday morning (January 26). Before, Housemarque confirmed a March 19, 2021 release date for the third-person shooter. Now, it’ll debut six weeks later on April 30.

“SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque,” the PlayStation account explained.

Update: Returnal has a new release date of April 30, 2021. SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.



Housemarque first announced Returnal during Sony’s initial PS5 reveal last June. It’s the studio’s latest game since 2017’s Nex Machina and Matterfall, and also its first for PS5. The developer was also responsible for the PS4’s well-received Resogun.

Returnal is a futuristic shooter with roguelike elements. It follows space pilot Selene, who finds herself stranded on an alien planet. She’s unable to escape a mysterious time loop that ensures she comes back to life every time she dies. Selene has a variety of different weapons at her disposal to help break the loop. Each time she comes back, she grows a bit stronger. Players must unravel the mystery behind the loop and help the stranded pilot escape.

The latest preview of Returnal came during Sony’s November sizzle trailer for PS5 exclusives. The trailer also featured other highly anticipated games such as Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.