‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland resigns from Squanch Games following domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland has reigned as CEO of Squanch Games following reports that he was previously been charged with domestic violence.

Roiland, who also provided voice work for the game developer, officially resigned from his position on January 16, but the news was confirmed today (January 25).

“On January 16, Squanch Games resignation.” began a statement shared on the official Twitter account of High On Life, the studio’s latest game.

“The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life.”

The news comes a day after it was announced that Rick and Morty network Adult Swim had severed ties with Roiland, who is both the show’s co-creator and the voice behind its two titular characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

With Roiland’s dismissal from the show, it’s expected that the voice for the two main characters will now be recast.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” read a statement shared on Rick and Morty‘s social media channels. “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

Roiland appeared in court on January 12 this year for a pre-trial hearing after being charged in Orange County, California in May 2020 with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the complaint against Roiland, the alleged incident took place on or around January 19, 2020, and was perpetrated against an unidentified woman who was dating Roiland at the time. A date for the trial has not yet been set, but another pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on April 27.

Roiland co-created Rick and Morty alongside Community creator Dan Harmon, with the first season premiering in late 2013. The show’s sixth season premiered in 2022, and ended last month.

In addition to Rick and Morty, Roiland also co-created the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites and voices one of its main characters. Hulu is yet to comment on Roiland’s charges, and how it will affect the series going forward.