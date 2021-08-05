‘Riders Republic’ beta launches late August

A new beta for Riders Republic, the open-world sports game from Ubisoft, will launch later this month on August 23.

Available for two days, the Riders Republic beta will run from August 23 to August 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and gives players the chance to get to grips with Ubisoft’s newest sports title.

Anyone interested can sign up for the Riders Republic beta via the official website.

“The Riders Republic Beta will give players a first glimpse of three careers such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports (Rocketwing & wingsuit),” reads the official press release.

The Riders Republic beta will include:

Mass Races: These multi-sport races include up to 50 players and appear randomly across the open-world map every hour.

Tricks Battle: These six-versus-six contests task players with completing as many tricks as possible – think Tony Hawks Pro Skater. The aim of the game is to land tricks, earn points and defeat the opposing team.

Free for All: A select playlist of events pits you against other players in free for all races/events.

Versus Mode: Join up with friends and go head-to-head to find out who’s best.

The Riders Republic beta will be available to preload from August 21 and gives players two days to check out what this interesting new open-world game has to offer. Beta participants can even send invitations to up to two other players, allowing you to check out the game with your friends.

Riders Republic is described as a “social playground” where players can compete in an exciting range of outdoor sports, including biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting and rocket wingsuiting – all across some of America’s most iconic national parks.

You can even pre-order Riders Republic Gold and Ultimate Editions right now:

Gold Edition: Includes base game and Year One Season Pass, including eight exotic kits which allow players to upgrade their gear throughout the year, as well as the BMX sport add-on plus exclusive post-launch content.

Ultimate Edition: Includes the base game and Year One Season Pass as well as four exclusive cosmetic packs (Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style) and 20 helicopter tickets for faster in-game travel.

