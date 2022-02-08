‘Riders Republic’ is collaborating with Prada and gets a free weekend

Riders Republic is getting an event later this week that will see it collaborating with Italian fashion brand Prada.

Ubisoft has announced that from February 10 to February 14 Riders Republic will be free to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, with the ability to pre-load now. Players who play during the free weekend will retain their progress if they choose to purchase the full game. Not only that, but starting from today, February 8, “players will discover sections of the Riders Ridge social hub decorated with the colors of Prada Linea Rossa as they are immersed in a thematic experience,” according to a press release from Ubisoft.

“Blending influences drawn from the world of technical sportswear with streamlined silhouettes, Prada Linea Rossa redefines the idea of modern luxury, with a focus on technical detailing and new manufacturing possibilities. Dynamic, versatile and high-performance designs define a new urban uniform geared towards movement.”

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Marketing Director, also said that they are “excited to partner with such a creative company like Ubisoft to offer our own interpretation of the gaming world.

“Riders Republic is about outdoor sports and performance – the perfect match with the Linea Rossa collection and its DNA. Technology and innovation have always been a natural part of Prada, so we will continue to explore new scenarios whenever interesting opportunities for the brand arise to build original and authentic experiences.”

A variety of cosmetics and activities will be available during the collaboration. An event called Prada Beyond the Line will be playable either solo or against friends, and is “a creative new take of one of the most epic snow parks of the Republic.” Players will also be able to use the Faction x Prada Linea Rossa skis, the Riders Republic jumbo bike, and the new freestyle snowmobile for free.

Prada has also designed an exclusive in-game outfit for Riders Republic, which players can unlock by competing in the Shackdaddy Bandits weekly challenges. And there will be a new Prada sponsor program, which will have new gear including a bike, skis, snowboard, and two original Prada outfits.

