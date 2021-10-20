‘Riders Republic’ offers a free Trial Week for fans to play ahead of launch

Ubisoft is opening up a Free Trial week for Riders Republic, letting anyone who wants to try the game jump in for free

Starting from Thursday (October 21) and running until next Wednesday (October 27), Riders Republic will be available to try out for fans on all platforms the game will launch on. This includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC.

Players will be able to play a total of 4 hours of Riders Republic within this week, however those four hours can be played at any time over the course of the Trial Week.

As noted in Ubisoft’s announcement, any “stats, gear, and outfits” earned within the Trial Week can be carried into the full game when it launches on October 28.

To access the Trial Week, a Ubisoft FAQ explains that console users should search for “Riders Republic Trial Week” on their relevant platform’s store. Meanwhile, PC players can download the trial by searching “Riders Republic Trial Week” on the Epic Games Store, though it will also be added to Ubisoft Connect from October 21.

Earlier in the month, Ubisoft allowed PC users to try out Riders Republic with a PC Play Day.

Riders Republic is set to launch in full on October 28 – ahead of that launch, Ubisoft has shared a roadmap for content updates post-launch. Year One will begin with a Grand Opening Pre-Season, where launch celebrations will include several multiplayer modes.

Later on, Season Two will add a 6v6 game mode where players compete to collect gems faster than their opponents.

