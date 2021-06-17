Riot Games has revealed all the new additions coming to Valorant in Episode 3, Act 1 on June 22, including new agent KAY/O.

Valorant’s latest episode is titled “Reflection”. It will include a battle pass with new weapon skins, gun buddies, cards, spray, and titles. It also introduces a new agent, KAY/O, who brings a unique kit to the arena.

KAY/O is described as a “machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants. His power to suppress enemy abilities cripples his opponents’ capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.”

His abilities have been detailed, with his E ability being ZERO/point. “Equip a flash grenade. Fire to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in line of sight.”

His Q ability is FLASH/drive, which allows him to deploy a flash grenade to blind opponents. Players can alter its fuse. “Right Clicking the flashbang, throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second, as opposed to left-click throwing a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds.”

His ultimate ability is NULL/cmd, which allows him to “instantly overload with polarized radianite energy that empowers KAY/O and causes large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration.”

This has an additional effect that causes KAY/O to enter a downed state when killed. His teammates can revive him, allowing him to re-join the fight.

The developers stated that they design KAY/O to “add something that felt familiar to traditional FPS players, but had elements that made it uniquely fit within Valorant.

“An aspiration we have for KAY/O is that FPS players could take some of the common mastery they have acquired from other games, like throwing grenades, and apply them in an intuitive way to access the outputs of KAY/O’s kit.”

The battle pass contains many cosmetic weapon skins, alongside some premium skins being released with the new episode.

Earlier in the year, Ex-CS:GO pro Shroud applauded how Riot Games has handled the development of Valorant by calling it a studio that “truly gives a damn”.