Riot fines TSM £63K over CEO’s “disparaging and bullying behaviour”

Riot Games has fined esports organisation Team SoloMid (TSM) and placed CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh on a two-year probation “across the Riot ecosystem”, after an investigation concluded Dinh was responsible for “a pattern and practice of disparaging and bullying behaviour.”

In January 2022, Riot Games announced that it would conduct an investigation into allegations of bullying and workplace misconduct levelled at Dinh.

In a competitive ruling issued this week, Riot revealed the result of this investigation by claiming “there was a pattern and practice of disparaging and bullying behaviour exhibited by Andy Dinh towards TSM players and staff members.”

As a result, Riot has fined TSM £63,393 ($75,000) and placed Dinh on probation for two years, which will apply to all of Riot’s esports scenes. Additionally, Dinh will have to complete sensitivity and executive training, and an independent monitor will operate a tip line and regularly check in with TSM’s League Of Legends players.

“Based upon the conclusions we drew from the reporting of our independent investigators, we believe that there was a pattern and practice of disparaging and bullying behaviour exhibited by Dinh,” reads the report. “This included verbally abusing pro players and TSM staff members and communicating in a demeaning and belittling manner. Nearly all of the witnesses agreed that Dinh’s outbursts and abuse were generally limited to a player or staff member’s perceived performance.”

The report notes that despite Dinh’s alleged bullying, there was no physical abuse any threats of physical violence.

This isn’t the first time that Dinh’s behaviour has resulted in a fine for TSM. In 2021, the org was fined £4,227 ($5000) for “conduct unbecoming of an LCS team member” over one of Dinh’s tweets.

