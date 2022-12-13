Riot Games brings catalogue to Game Pass with extra rewards for users

Riot Games’ biggest PC and mobile games are now available for Game Pass members, along with a host of additional benefits.

From today (December 13) all Game Pass members will have access to every current agents in Riot’s multiplayer shooter Valorant, along with access to new agents as soon as they’re released. Additionally, a 20 per cent match XP boost will be in effect for battle pass, event pass and agent contract progress.

As for League of Legends, Game Pass members will be able to play all of the game’s 160+ champions without purchasing them, access to new champions as soon as they’re released and a 20 per cent XP boost.

Riot’s auto-battler Teamfight Tactics, which sees champions from League of Legends battle across a chess-style board, will also be included in the service. Game Pass members will receive 1-Star rare Little Legend tacticians and four arena skins available until April 2023, with an additional skin available for each following month.

The card game Legends of Runeterra is also available, with Game Pass members getting all cards in the Foundation set.

Finally, from January League of Legends: Wild Rift will be available on mobile for Game Pass members, with all 80+ champions unlocked as well as day one access to every new champion and a 20 per cent XP boost.

Players who link their Riot account and Xbox profile by January 1, 2023 will get a bonus reward for each game. Valorant players get the Pocket Sage buddy whilst League of Legends will gift a Masterwork Chest and key. In Teamfight Tactics, players will receive a Little Legend rare egg, and in Wild Rift a random emote chest will be issued. Lastly, Legends of Runeterra players will receive a Prismatic Chest.

For Game Pass members in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam, benefits for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics will begin unlocking in January 2023. Game Pass members in India will have access to all benefits starting today for available titles.

For those wondering how to link their Xbox and Riot accounts for the additional benefits, simply installing and playing a Riot game through the Xbox app on PC will automatically prompt users to link their accounts. For anyone without an existing Riot account, players can also register at this stage and then link accounts, still receiving the benefits.

According to a blog on the Xbox website, this process can take up to 24 hours but once a notification that benefits are unlocked has been received, the rewards program indicator will update.

In other gaming news, Microsoft is reportedly offering Sony Call of Duty for PlayStation Plus in an attempt to push through its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard.