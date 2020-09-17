Riot Games changes up Raze with ‘Valorant’ patch 1.08

Riot Games has released patch 1.08 for its tactical shooter Valorant, this time with changes for the agent Raze and the rifle Guardian.

Leading the changes for this patch is a notable overhaul for Raze’s Blast Pack ability, which now no longer damages allies. The skill will now start off with an initial damage of 15 within a 0.2 meter radius, but after the satchel lands, it will be armed after 0.5 second and increase its damage to 50.

The change is to prevent Raze from being able to damage enemies without giving them a chance for “counterplay”, Riot Games explained. “This change should help make it very clear when Blast Pack’s damage poses a threat while maintaining the utility aspects of the Blast Pack that players have begun to master.”

Additionally, the update also buffs the Guardian rifle. The gun’s price has been reduced by 100 credits to 2,400, with an improved rate of fire (at 5.25 rounds per second from 4.75) and faster recovery after firing three bullets. Riot Games noted that it does not want the Guardian to compete with other rifles, such as the Vandal or the Phantom, but instead “a place where players can feel good opting into the gun at the new price”.

The patch also introduces a new “pseudo-random” map rotation, which will prevent players from getting placed on the same map in a row. “What that means is if you just played, [the map] Haven, the matchmaker will deprioritise that map in your next game,” Riot explained.

In the patch notes, the company also addressed the game’s current meta surrounding the sniper gun, the Operator. It noted that “the Operator is likely having an outsized impact on match outcomes and are testing a suite of changes to address this issue”, but also pointed out that the weapon is “important” to the game and require more time to ensure its “making the right call”.

Patch 1.08 for Valorant also introduces a number of Quality Of Life and bug fixes. Check them out here.

Earlier this month, Riot Games released Patch 1.07 for Valorant, which featured the first major update for new agent Killjoy, alongside noteworthy nerfs and buffs for Sage, Viper and Breach.