Riot Games is investigating TSM’s founder over bullying allegations

Riot Games has confirmed that it is investigating the founder of esports organisation Team SoloMid (TSM) over allegations of workplace misconduct.

Riot Games has said that it has launched an investigation into the actions of TSM founder and CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh, after allegations of verbal abuse and bullying surfaced. Speaking to Wired, a Riot Games spokesperson shared the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations made about the CEO/owner of TSM. As the league operator, we have engaged the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers LLP to conduct an independent investigation into claims of misconduct made against the leader of this team, in accordance with standard league process.”

One TSM employee – who remained anonymous – told Wired that Dinh was allegedly responsible for “mental abuse”. Peng ‘Doublelift’ Yiliang, a former professional League Of Legends player for TSM – called Dinh a “bully” during a livestream last year.

I'm not talking about hand-waveable things like being a dick or being rude, so many people experienced public humiliation, mental breakdowns, crying at work, and still people will play it off in whatever way they can. People in power can get away with anything it seems — Yiliang Peng (@Doublelift1) November 12, 2021

“He’s like a bully who gets away with being a bad person because he’s powerful, because people are afraid to stand up to him. I’m sick of someone who’s basically just a bully getting away with it because it’s in everyone’s best interest to not get in his way,” said Peng.

In this video from November 2021, Peng said he “fucking hate[s] TSM, mainly because of Andy”.

Other former TSM employees told Wired under anonymity that Dinh would allegedly call employees after hours to scream at them, or abuse employees for hours at a time. Dinh also reportedly made an “exhibition” out of shouting at employees in front of their colleagues, something he allegedly took pride in.

According to current and former employees with TSM, Dinh’s alleged bullying contributed to issues with career progression.

Dinh has commented on the allegations via email, stating he has “exceedingly high expectations for myself, and I share those same high expectations with everyone I work with. I have zero tolerance for underperformance. I am intense, passionate, driven, and relentless in the pursuit of winning- it’s my nature. I set an extremely high bar, and when I feel that someone is not delivering, I directly and bluntly share that feedback”.

Dinh also admits that his “vocabulary was at times too harsh and ineffective” and said he is “working to improve the way I communicate with my team and those around me”. Dinh added that he is “fully cooperating” with the independent investigation.

