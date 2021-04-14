Riot Games is working on a ‘League of Legends’ cinematic universe

Riot Games is reportedly planning a League of Legends cinematic universe.

READ MORE: The state of game streaming in 2021

According to Dexerto, the publisher aims to create a cinematic universe in the same vein as Marvel.

There are two primary job listings related to the plans. Riot is looking for a Global Head of Live Action Film to “help build the strategy for Riot’s Live Action Content Creation business”.

Advertisement

The other position is a Global Head of Live Action TV. The successful candidate will “develop a scripted television series for Riot Entertainment”.

Responsibilities for both roles include working alongside writers, artists and directors, overseeing the creative execution of projects, and assessing scripts and pitches.

The Marvel cinematic universe is one of the highest grossing film franchises of all time and is worth an estimated $22.56billion. It’s estimated that each film in the series generated an average revenue of $980.5million.

League of Legends is a free-to-play game that features multiplayer online battle arenas. Two teams of five players are pitted against one another in player versus player battles.

The free-to-play title recently reached a monthly player count of 115million. League of Legends’ popularity has already spawned several spin-off and tie-in projects including a mobile port, a digital card game, comic books and an upcoming animated series.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Raven Software recently released a new update on its anti-cheat measures within Call Of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War.

To date, Raven Software has banned over 4750,000 accounts for cheating in Call Of Duty titles.