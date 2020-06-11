GAMING  

Riot Games’ new Twitter bot lets players create custom ‘Valorant’ banners

Unfortunately, agent Reyna isn’t available

By Puah Ziwei
Various agents
Valorant. Credit: Riot Games

Riot Games has released a new Twitter bot that allows users to create a free custom banner featuring characters from Valorant.

The tool requires users to reply to a tweet from the verified Valorant News account, with the game’s slogan #DefyTheLimits. It’ll then prompt the user to choose from ten agents (with the game’s latest addition, Reyna, seemingly unavailable) and 15 unique titles that represent the their play style.

Check out the tweet below, which features a sample of a completed banner with the agent Cypher.

Some of the available play style titles include Clutch Master, Headshots Only, Last One Standing and more. Check out the full list below.

Yesterday (June 10), Riot games released patch 1.01 for Valorant, which brought about another nerf for the agent Sage. The cast range for her Barrier Orb ability has been reduced by half, from 20m to 10m, as the company thought it was “allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant”.

The update also introduces new sets of orbs, items that give teams special abilities or ailments if captured, for Spike Rush mode. The game will also feature brand-new pre-round UI elements that showcase the orbs in play. Spike Rush mode was introduced last week, alongside the map Ascent, during the official launch of Valorant on June 2.

Riot Games recently confirmed that it is working on console prototypes for Valorant. However, the game’s executive producer Anna Donlon has cautioned that the company believes “there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play”.

