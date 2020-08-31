Riot Games reveals new ‘League Of Legends’ champion, Samira

Riot Games has unveiled a new League Of Legends champion named Samira, also known as the Desert Rose.

The developer announced Samira through a new trailer that shows the twin pistol and anime-like sword wielding hero in action. While her abilities have not been officially revealed, the clip gives players a glimpse of what they can expect when the champion arrives in the game in the coming weeks.

Check out the trailer below.

While a release date for Samira has not been announced, she is believed to be playable in the game sometime in the next two weeks alongside League patch 10.18, according to datamined information.

More datamined information breaks down her abilities. It is important to note that this these details has not been confirmed by Riot Games, and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Passive – Daredevil Impulse: Samira builds a combo by landing attacks or abilities that are different from the previous hit. Each combination increases her Style meter. Her attacks in melee range deal additional magic damage and increase based on the target’s missing health. Samira dashes into range against targets slightly outside her attack range.

Q – Flair: Samira fires a shot, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit. If this ability is cast towards an enemy in melee range, Samira will instead slash with her sword, dealing physical damage. Either hit can critically strike for 25 per cent bonus damage. If cast during Wild Rush, Samira will strike all enemies in her path upon completion.

W – Blade Whirl: Samira slashes around her for one second, damaging enemies twice for physical damage each and destroying any enemy missiles that enter the area.

E – Wild Rush: Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, slashing enemies she passes through and gaining Attack Speed. Killing an enemy champions refreshes this ability’s cool-down.

R – Inferno Trigger: Samira can only use this ability if her current Style rating is S. Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly shooting all enemies surrounding her 10 times over two seconds, each shot dealing physical damage and applying lifesteal. Each shot can also critically strike.

In other League Of Legends news, the game’s virtual K-Pop group, K/DA has returned with its second track, ‘The Baddest’ featuring (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla. The track has been released as a pre-release single, hinting at an upcoming album from the group. ‘The Baddest’ has amassed over 12million views on YouTube since it premiered on August 28.

Riot Games has also announced a multi-year partnership with streaming giant Spotify, which now serves as the official service provider for League Of Legends. Riot and Spotify will work together to develop podcasts, playlists and more for the game and its live events.