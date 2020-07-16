Riot Games reveals plans to buff and nerf several ‘Valorant’ agents

Riot Games has announced plans to rework several Valorant agents in the coming patches.

During a Twitch livestream on Wednesday (July 15), lead character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott said that his team are toying with the idea of buffing and nerfing a number of agents. On the buff side, he stated that both Breach and Viper need “a lot of help”.

Notably, Viper had previously received a substantial buff in Patch 1.02. The balance changes affected two of her abilities: Snake Bite and Toxic Screen. The former received a new mechanic called “Fragie”, which applies a debuff that will increase the damage taken by inflected characters, while the latter now gives her the ability to shoot through walls.

Morello also stated that “Sage is still nuts”, implying more nerfs for that agent, although no specifying the potential tweaks. Sage was previously already nerfed in Patch 1.01 with the cast range for her Barrier Orb ability reduced by half.

He added that the agent Raze is “looking pretty nasty”, and stated that he has “some idea on Raze that I think will be pretty popular”. However, Morello noted that his team will not be “removing anything” from Raze’s current kit.

These changes are expected to arrive sometime down the line. The upcoming Patch 1.04 is due out on July 21.

The previous patch, 1.03, revamped the mid-tier Guardian rifle. The price of the weapon has been reduced from 2700 to 2500 credits, with a slower rate of fire of 4.75 from 6.5. On the other hand, the gun’s penetration power has been upped from medium to heavy, alongside a slightly higher input queue.

The update also added a new orb into Spike Rush mode. The Twin Hunters orb will spawn two hunting wolves to track down the two nearest enemies, and will slow and near-sight enemies upon impact.