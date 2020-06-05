Riot Games says it is prototyping ‘Valorant’ for consoles

Riot Games has confirmed that it is currently working on console prototypes for its latest online tactical shooter, Valorant.

The game’s executive producer, Anna Donlon, said to GameSpot when asked if the game will ever make its way to consoles: “We are definitely prototyping that right now. But there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play.”

“If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience,” she added.

Donlon went on to explain that the game’s “strong level of competitive integrity” remains a core value that the developing team believes in, and that its designers worry about players “feeling like anyone has an unfair advantage based on the platform they’re playing on”. Console versions of Valorant would need to capture the same experience that PC players get, to even the playing feel and make it feel like the same game for all players.

When asked if Riot will drop the console port entirely due to the potential compromise of its core beliefs, Donlon replied: “It’s not a no, for sure. But it definitely wasn’t the focus out of the gate. If we were to do it, it’ll definitely be delayed.”

Valorant officially launched earlier this week, on June 2, after over a month of closed beta testing. The game has introduced two new playable agents, a new map and a new patch update.

Patch v1.0 adds the Ascent map, which is described as “an open playground for small wars of position and attrition”, plus a beta version of Spike Rush mode, which delivers a “fresh and more hectic flavour of Valorant”.