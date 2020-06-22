Riot Games says ‘Valorant’ is getting a surrender option in its next update

The developing team for Valorant at Riot Games has confirmed that it will be implementing a surrender option soon.

The surrender option will come in handy for players that find themselves way behind in rounds, and there’s nothing they can do but concede defeat and move on to another game, instead of having to sit through their opponents scoring the match point.

The announcement was made via the first edition of the ‘Ask Valorant’ blog series, in which the game’s developers answer user questions. Senior producer Ian Fielding explained that a surrender option is being “introduced with Patch 1.02.”

Riot Games did not explain how the surrender feature would work, or whether it would affect the upcoming ranked matches feature. “Please see our 1.02 patch notes for more info around how the system will work,” reads the statement on ‘Ask Valorant’.

A data miner found unconfirmed intel in the game’s files, giving the community some insight into what it might look like when it goes live. After queueing a surrender vote, a “yes” consensus will likely activate on the next available round.

Patch 1.02 has not received a confirmed release date, but game director Joe Ziegler tweeted last week (June 15) that Valorant’s ranked mode is likely coming back this week: “To answer the biggest question: rated (competitive mode) will likely be out some time next week.”

Earlier this month, the developing team said that it is working on prototypes for the game on consoles. Executive producer, Anna Donlon, said to GameSpot when asked if the game will ever make its way to consoles: “We are definitely prototyping that right now. But there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play.”

“If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience,” she added.