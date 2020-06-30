Riot Games says ‘Valorant’ will receive six new agents a year

Riot Games has revealed future plans for its new multiplayer FPS, Valorant, including new agents, maps and more.

The company recently released a new Dev Diary update, featuring executive producer Anna Donlon. She detailed how Valorant will roll out new content, as well as what players can expect from each update.

Donlon revealed that major Valorant updates will launch every six months in “episodes”, with each of those being divided into three “acts” lasting two months each. A new agent is expected to launch every act. A silhouette preview of the upcoming 12th agent, coming in Episode 1 Act 2, was also teased in the clip.

However, the number of new agents is likely to change, depending on players’ feedback. “This is another place where we’re going to need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cues here – how many agents are too many? How many are too few? But right now, six is the sweet spot, so six is what we’re targeting,” Donlon said.

Meanwhile, the biannual episodes are set to introduce new maps as well as gameplay features, although no specific details have been given. During the Dev Diary video, Donlon also noted that a new game mode is “likely” to be added before Episode 2, among other quality-of-life updates in upcoming patches.

Last week, Riot Games rolled out Valorant’s ranked mode across all regions, after it was removed after the game launched. The mode was supposed to arrive alongside Patch 1.02, but was delayed due to a game-breaking bug.

The 1.02 update also included notable buffs for Viper that make her “a lot more potent”, according to lead character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott, a surrender option and the nerfing of the tagging mechanic – the slowdown players experienced when hit by enemy bullets.