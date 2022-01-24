Riot Games suing studio for ‘Teamfight Tactics’ “knock-off”

Riot Games is suing a Vietnamese game studio, claiming it has created a “knock-off” of Teamfight Tactics.

The major games developer has filed a lawsuit against Imba Network for creating the auto battler, I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight. Riot Games accuses the developer of stealing character likeness, background stories, and more from its own game. According to the report on Polygon, that even breaks down to character lore being copy and pasted.

Filed in California, the lawsuit asks the court to restrict Imba Network from selling its game and thereby infringing on the League of Legends copyright. Teamfight Tactics is inspired by the Dota 2 autochess mod, but uses its own hugely popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game League Of Legends as the setting.

Advertisement

Riot is also seeking £110,991 ($150,000) for each instance of copyright infringement. According to its lawyers, a cease-and-desist letter has already been filed with Imba. It refers to an “extensive but non-exhaustive side-by-side chart of copied characters and gameplay elements”. An image below demonstrates similarities between the two games.

According to the suit, Imba denies copying from Riot Games.

Imba advertises I Am Hero: AFK Teamfight as an “idle RPG” with elements of auto-fighting games. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. It currently has more than 10,000 reviews on the Google Play Store.

In recent times, Riot Games has been busy trying to make Valorant “less toxic”. Aiming to take the company into a more inclusive direction, Riot Games has also offered to pay employees to quit if they are not “on board” with the plan.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will no longer receive updates. That being said, players will get the chance to earn any unlockable content they have missed.