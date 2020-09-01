Riot Games teases ‘League Of Legends’ board game with new trailer

Riot Games has officially released a trailer for its upcoming board game, Tellstones: King’s Gambit, which is set in the League Of Legends universe.

The trailer was released during Riot Games’ livestream on The Games Awards YouTube channel. During the showcase, Greg Street, the vice president of IP and entertainment at Riot Games, discussed details about the game with video game reporter Geoff Keighley.

Street revealed that Riot Games “views Tellstones as existing within the League universe”, stating that its real-life equivalents would be similar to Chess or Mancala. He also noted that the upcoming version of the board game is the Demacian version, which seems to hint at other editions in the future.

Watch the trailer for Tellstones: King’s Gambit below:

Street also said that Tellstones will be “a simpler game” compared to Riot Games’ first tabletop game, 2016’s Mechs vs. Minions. “We wanted something that was a little faster to play, was much more portable that you could carry it around, but still has a really good strategy and something hopefully that board games fans will still really enjoy.”

Although the developer didn’t detail how exactly the game will be played, he did note that “there’s a lot of buffing involved”. “It may look like a memory game… [but] the game is about trying to buff your opponent and trying to tell when your opponent is buffing you,” he added.

According to the official Tellstones website, each match of the game will last 10 to 20 minutes and can be played by two or four players. Riot Games has yet to announce an official release date for the game.

Earlier this week, Riot Games unveiled a new League Of Legends champion named Samira. The developer announced Samira through a new trailer that shows the twin pistol and anime-like sword-wielding hero in action.