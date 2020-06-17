Riot Games unveils Ignition Series for ‘Valorant’ esports

Riot Games has announced the Valorant Ignition Series, as part of the company’s efforts to build an esports community for their new multiplayer FPS.

The new initiative, in partnership with over 20 Esports organisations from around the world, was unveiled through a blog post on the official Valorant website. Through the program, Riot will “spotlight a few tournaments each week”, where they will help discover players and build recognition for the game.

“The Ignition Series [is] our first step after launch to build a robust competitive ecosystem for Valorant,” it wrote. “At this early stage, it’s important for the esports scene to grow naturally in a way that will authentically develop talent, players and stars.”

Advertisement

“In places where Valorant has launched, Ignition Series tournaments will provide players with the opportunity to begin building their region’s competitive legacy,” Riot added. The series is set to have events in North America, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania and Europe, among other locations.

The first two events are set to be held from June 19 to 21: The G2 Esports Valorant Invitational for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); The Rage Valorant Invitational in Japan. Two more yet-to-be-revealed events are set for June 26 to 28.

Yesterday (June 16), Valorant game director Joe Ziegler teased the reintroduction of Ranked mode for sometime next week. “We’re spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good,” he said.

Patch 1.01 for Valorant arrived last week and brought about another nerf for the agent Sage. The cast range for her Barrier Orb ability has been reduced by half as the original range had allowed her to “aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant.”