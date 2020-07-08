Riot Games unveils new magical fawn champion for ‘League Of Legends’

Riot Games has revealed the magical fawn Lillia, the newest champion to join the League Of Legends roster.

Lillia was revealed via a new teaser trailer, as well as a blog post on the League Of Legends website that dives into her story and abilities. Lillia is being described as a “shy, clumsy and self-conscious” jungler, who Riot said is also “the bravest champion” they’ve created so far.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Advertisement

Several of Lillia’s abilities rely on her positioning to deal extra damage, or even true damage. Her passive will also let her mark players hit by her abilities for extra damage, and her ultimate ability gives her some crowd control in the form of a powerful sleep.

Read a breakdown of Lillia’s abilities below, and watch videos her in action at the official League Of Legends website.

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough: Lillia’s abilities apply Dream Dust, dealing a portion of the target’s maximum health as magic damage over a duration.

Q – Blooming Blows: Lillia swings her branch in the air and deals magic damage to nearby enemies, dealing true damage to those at the outer edge of the circle. When she successfully lands the attack, Lillia also gets movement speed.

W – Watch Out! Eep!: Lillia winds up for a huge strike with her branch, dealing magic damage to enemies. Enemies at the center of the impact receive more damage.

E – Swirlseed: Lillia lobs a Swirlseed overhead, dealing Magic damage to enemies and slowing them for a duration. If Lillia’s Swirlseed misses, it’ll continue to roll until it hits an enemy or collides with the terrain.

R – Lilting Lullaby: Lillia casts a lullaby over her enemies and those affected by her Dream Dust become increasingly slowed before falling asleep for a duration of time. When awakened by damage, enemies take additional magic damage.

“I really wanted Lillia to feel like a shy, awkward fawn. It was a big challenge. How do you make ‘shy’ active?” champion designer Dan Emmons remarked. “Specifically, I wanted her to be weak against early invades. If you stumble upon this fawn in the forest, she should get scared and have to run away because she can’t fight you yet. And her movement speed gives her the ability to do that.”

Lillia is expected to arrive in League Of Legends with the kickoff of the Spirit Blossom Festival, which begins on July 22. League Of Legends is available on PC.