Riot is disabling /All chat in ‘League Of Legends’ due to “verbal abuse”

Riot Games has announced today (October 12) that the /All chat function in League Of Legends is being disabled due to “verbal abuse”.

The news comes from an official League Of Legends blog post, which says that patch 11.21 will bring with it the disabling of /All chat in matchmade queues. Riot Games has said that “the tradeoff is worth it to cut down on the growing negativity /All chat has been creating in your games.”

Team chat, end of game chat, and enemies hearing and seeing emotes will still be in League Of Legends, according to Riot.

The 11.21 patch will arrive in League Of Legends on October 20, just over a week after this announcement. Riot Games has also said it will monitor the impact of the change through verbal abuse reports, penalty rates and direct feedback surveys from players.

Acknowledgement is also made towards the fact that disabling /All chat will not get rid of abuse outright, as Riot says it is “aware that verbal abuse happens in team chat too, so disabling /All chat won’t get rid of abuse altogether. But team chat also plays an important team coordination function, so the potential value it brings is much higher, even if it can also host some negative experiences.”

A thread in r/leagueoflegends has players discussing the change, with some happy that /All chat is being removed, whilst others see it as pointless considering that /All can be turned off manually by the player.

“Good usage of all chat makes nine other players chill and enjoy the game together,” says u/ThisIsSnake in the comments. “Bad usage of all chat lets one player complain for 20 minutes about their teammates. So what, we eliminate the good usage entirely?”

