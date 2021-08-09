Riot refunds tickets for ‘League Of Legends’ championships due to COVID-19

The final two events of the League Of Legends US Championships have been moved and fan tickets revoked due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The event was supposed to take place in New Jersey’s Prudential Centre, but has since been moved to the LCS Arena in Los Angeles with all ticket holders being refunded. The event will now be conducted in a semi-virtual format, with League Of Legends fans watching from home.

Riot Games has maintained flexibility throughout the pandemic, saying there was “no playbook” for how to handle live events during this time.

Initially, League Of Legends matches were held in an all-virtual format until April, where the final two matches of the Midseason Showdown were held in-person but with no audience.

League Of Legends events then moved back to all-virtual due to positive COVID-19 tests among team members, but were intending to welcome fans back for this upcoming final.

The official statement expressed the difficulty of the decision, and what it meant for fans. “Unfortunately, the persistence and rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has forced us to table that reunion for now. Our fans deserve nothing less than a high-quality LCS event experience full of excitement, connectivity and joy.

After assessing the risks, no set of protocols or plans allowed us to deliver that event without jeopardizing the health of our teams, staff and fans.”

The full update regarding the events can be read on the League Of Legends esports website.

