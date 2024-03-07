‘Rise Of The Ronin’ download size has been confirmed

Thanks to a reputable X/Twitter account, the download size for the upcoming PlayStation exclusive Rise Of The Ronin has been revealed.

Per X user PlayStation Game Size, the upcoming open-world roleplaying game from Team Ninja weighs in at 96.343GB, a file size sitting comfortably underneath recent titles such as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (which takes up 145GB of storage) and above recent heavy-hitter Helldivers 2 (which is only 24.77GB on PlayStation consoles), meaning that players will have to either remove some games or upgrade their storage to play it.

The game was first announced in September 2022 at a PlayStation State of Play event. A March 22, 2024, release date was announced at The Game Awards 2023, and the game is currently gearing up for release, with preloads starting for digital owners on March 15.

Advertisement

“It was seven years ago when we first began this project. And since then, the development has progressed slowly and freely, much like the spirit of a Ronin. It is with great pleasure to finally bring this title to light, and we are filled with gratitude on being able to make this announcement with PlayStation who have supported us and this project throughout these many years,” game director Fumihiko Yasuda said when the game was first announced.

Team Ninja’s latest action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, was released in 2023. NME reviewed it, with our writer stating that “slick action combat carries Team Ninja’s latest effort”.

“Ferocious combat clashes with a debilitating sense of familiarity, as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty struggles to find its own identity amongst Team Ninja’s previous action RPGs,” our reviewer wrote.

In other gaming news, an expansion pass has been confirmed for Persona 3 Reload that comes with three separate pieces of DLC, one of which is the much-requested The Answer epilogue to the game.