‘Rising Storm 2’ studio Antimatter Games is closing down

Enad Global 7 has announced that it will be closing down Antimatter Games, the studio behind Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, this summer.

The announcement was made today (May 26) with the parent company confirming the closure as part of its ongoing efforts to achieve higher predictability and profitability. It explained that the decision was made “after exploring various strategic options” and the closure will “likely take place during this summer” (via PCGamer).

“The Group evaluated various strategic options for AMG, including work-for-hire (WFH), studio sale, and third-party publishing partnerships for IGI., the title AMG has been developing over the last few years,” Enad Global 7 said.

“However, these efforts have not produced sufficient traction within the Group’s target timeline. As a result, the Board has made the decision to limit further investment and move towards closing the studio.”

Rising Storm was developed by Tripwire Interactive, but Antimatter Games took over as lead for the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam.

Antimatter Games is currently working on the 1980 Cold War shooter I.G.I Origins, which says is “coming soon” on the Steam store page. However, Enad Global 7 didn’t offer any information about the ongoing project, so it’s unclear at this time whether the game will be cancelled.

I.G.I Origins was announced in 2019 and is the prequel to 2000’s Project I.G.I. Development updates have been quiet, but it’s likely Antimatter will release a statement following the news of its closure.

