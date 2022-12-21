‘Risk of Rain’ remake announced for 2023

Risk of Rain, the 2013 roguelike from developer Hopoo Games, is getting a remake.

Titled Risk of Rain Returns, the remake is described as a “complete overhaul” of the original, which features enhanced audio, new characters, enemies and items, with some taken from 2020 sequel Risk of Rain 2.

The remake also promises “revamped multiplayer, so there’s no more messing with router settings like in Risk of Rain 1,” as noted by the developer.

Advertisement

“Risk of Rain returns is a whole new game and an upgraded experience from the original Risk of Rain,” they added. You can check out the announcement video below.

Last month, Gearbox Entertainment acquired the Risk of Rain IP from Hopoo Games. “After years of passionate work on Risk of Rain 2, we have developed a deep love and respect for the IP,” a statement read. “We are eager to prove ourselves as worthy custodians by continuing to bring your world-class content and ensuring a bright future for this genre-leading franchise.”

As noted by the developers, Hopoo Games will remain the creative lead on Risk of Rain Returns, but future titles in the series will be developed and published by Gearbox.

Risk of Rain Returns is scheduled to be released on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

As announced last month by the studio’s owner Embracer Group, Saints Row developer Volition “will transition to become part of Gearbox” after the recent reboot failed to meet the company’s “full expectations”.