‘Roblox’ “Beatland” world includes virtual nightlife and DJ sets

A “metaverse experience” with sets from DJ Boris Brejcha and virtual nightlife is currently available in Roblox.

Called Beatland, the Roblox virtual world went live yesterday (April 20) and includes a club, cinema and record store in the game, with Brejcha’s sets taking place every hour between April 22 and April 24.

The Beatland Roblox experience can be found here.

“Clubbing nowadays ultimately merges real life and meta experiences,” said Brejcha. “We all strive for emerging technologies and innovations in nightlife culture, so to be able to perform as an avatar and interact with the community in the Beatland metaverse is a super exciting moment for me.”

Created by Telekom Electronic Beats, digital items can be bought at the record store and short animated movies can be seen in the Beatland cinema. The Beatland world itself was built by The Gang, a Swedish developer that specialises in creating Roblox experiences.

Various nightlife jobs can be taken on in Beatland, like record store manager and promoter, with virtual currency Beat Coins gained through in-game activities then spendable on the digital items as well.

“Our wonderful creative team have managed to create a unique virtual space that we would like to continue to use for future club events to complement our real-world programs,” said VP of International Market Communications at Deutsche Telekom, Wolfgang Kampbartold.

