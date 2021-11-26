Roblox hits troll with £1.2million lawsuit after “terrorist threats” and more

The Roblox Corporation is suing a long-time troll for conducting years of hateful abuse against the Roblox community, as well as submitting “terrorist threats” that caused the Roblox Developers Conference to briefly shut down earlier in the year.

As reported by Polygon (thanks, Kotaku), The Roblox Corporation has submitted a lawsuit against Benjamin “Ruben Sim” Simon, demanding both £1.2million ($1.6million) in damages and no further harassment against its Roblox community.

The lawsuit alleges that Simon “is the leader of a “cybermob” that with malice, fraud, and oppression, commits and encourages unlawful acts designed to injure Roblox and its users”.

Advertisement

It goes on to name specific “unlawful acts” such as “terrorist threats that sparked police activity and a temporary shut-down of the Roblox Developers Conference 2021″.

Within the game, the lawsuit says that Simon has conducted plenty of acts that go against the game’s terms of use, including:

“Engaging in sexual harassment, singling out users and groups for ridicule or abuse, attempting to upload a nude image of himself with only a lampshade covering his genitals, using racial and homophobic slurs, creating and using inappropriate accounts with sexual names, attempting to upload a sex game, attempting to upload pictures of Hitler,” and more.

The lawsuit also highlights how Simon likely profits from this, as he has “an enormous following” of 760,000 subscribers on YouTube as well as paying Patreon subscribers.

The lawsuit against Simon comes just one month after an Anti Defamation League study found that almost two thirds of young gamers have “experienced harassment” online, and named Roblox as one of the biggest games associated with this.

Advertisement

In other news, Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves will not include micro-transactions or voice chat, following a classification rating by the ESRB.