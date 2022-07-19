‘Roblox’ internal documents published online by hacker

An employee of gaming juggernaut Roblox has had a selection of internal documents stolen, which have now been posted online.

According to a statement from Roblox, the publication of the documents is part of an extortion effort against the company. The statement given to Vice reads: “Roblox has been actively investigating a phishing incident, which involved a Roblox employee being targeted by cyber criminals [through social engineering tactics/using highly personalized scare tactics].”

The statement continues, “These stolen documents were illegally obtained as part of an extortion scheme that we refused to cooperate with. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, engaged independent experts to complement our information security team and have tuned our systems to seek to detect and prevent similar attempts”

The hacker published a 4GB folder of documents and images in a forum post including email addresses, identification documents, and spreadsheets that “appear to relate to Roblox-focused creators”. It’s not the first time that Roblox has faced bribery, as a hacker previously bribed an employee to gain access to the customer support panel back in 2020 (via, Vice).

Roblox is valued at around £56.9billion ($68billion) and overtook Activision Blizzard as the most valuable gaming company in the US in late 2021, with over 45.5million daily active users according to the company.

