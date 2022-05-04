‘Roblox’ launches Spotify Island with Stray Kids and Sunmi

Spotify has launched its own digital space in Roblox to facilitate meet and greets, music production and virtual merch.

Spotify Island is live now and is described as “a paradise of sound where fans and artists from all over the world can hang out and explore a wonderland of sounds, quests, and exclusive merch.”

The main island features collectible Spotify-branded tokens that can be traded for merch alongside virtual beat-making stations and in the future, Spotify plans to launch themed islands.

Coming “throughout the year, these destinations will be filled with exclusive content, artist interactions, and themed mini-quests that are designed for both superfans and curious explorers.”

Pack your bags! This is your invite to #SpotifyIsland 🏝️ Scroll down for a tour or jump right in on @Roblox now 👉 https://t.co/jrp6JawnSU pic.twitter.com/UBFYXf28BP — Spotify (@Spotify) May 3, 2022

The first of these themed lands is K-Park. The “homage to all things K-Pop” is set to launch this spring and will allow fans the chance to interact with Stray Kids and Sunmi.

“Through Spotify Island, we’re creating an easy opportunity for artists to connect with fans and to partner with Spotify on the creation of in-game virtual merchandise,” continues the announcement. “Spotify’s portion of those sales will go directly back to the artists themselves.”

Last month, the second annual Logitech Song Breaker Awards were hosted in Roblox and featured performances from Lizzo and GAYLE; while Slipknot partnered with Sandbox to create their KNOTVERSE.

Roblox vice president and head of music Jon Vlassopulos told NME that he believes some artists will be able to “launch and sustain successful careers virtually” without ever having to play real-world gigs.

“Virtual concerts have the potential to massively grow the live industry, extend artist careers and connect fans and artists in truly exciting ways. The metaverse has the potential to reshape the music industry forever,” he continued.