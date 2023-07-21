‘Roblox’ sends “sorry email” after 4,000 developers’ details were leaked

A leak that revealed the personal details of almost 4,000 Roblox developers has been exposed by a recent report.

Troy Hunt, the creator of the Have I Been Pwned website that lets people check whether or not their contact information has been shared online, spoke on Twitter about the Roblox leak that occurred in 2021. A total of 3,943 accounts who had attended the Roblox Developer Conference between the years of 2017 to 2020 had their names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, physical addresses and even their T-shirt sizes revealed.

Hi folks, anyone seen any commentary about this @Roblox incident? I have the data and have been contacted by multiple people about it, DM me if you have a link to any further discussion on it (or other info). pic.twitter.com/giBH1UBrXn — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 18, 2023

Hunt said that an anonymous source corroborated that the personal information “didn’t spread outside of niche Roblox communities.” However, PC Gamer claimed that Roblox Corporation did not publicly acknowledge the security flaw or share the incident with developers at the time that it happened.

“Roblox is aware of a third-party security issue where there were indications of unauthorized access to limited personal information of a subset of our creator community. We engaged independent experts to support the investigation led by our information security team,” explained a spokesperson for Roblox Corporation in an email to PC Gamer and added that developers will be made aware of “the next steps we are taking to support them.”

Looks like @Roblox has now disclosed, sent to me with the following explanation: “Roblox has now contacted everyone affected. Minimally affected users just got a sorry email. For more seriously affected users they got a year of identity protection and an apology for everyone… pic.twitter.com/0bNji72Wwv — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2023

Hunt, on the other hand, received a report that “minimally affected users” were given a “sorry email” whereas “more seriously affected users got a year of identity protection.”

Roblox Corporation has hit headlines for a number of reasons regarding its substandard controls for children’s content, a lawsuit involving the exploitation of a 10-year-old, and paring over 75 percent of the profits from user-generated games.

