‘Roblox’ to host exclusive BRIT Awards performance from PinkPantheress

Roblox Corporation has announced that PinkPantheress will perform a virtual concert in Roblox in collaboration with the BRIT Awards 2022.

The partnership will introduce the first-ever virtual VIP Party for an awards show on Roblox. It will feature PinkPantheress – winner of the BBC Sound Of 2022 – in avatar form performing some of her most popular tracks, including ‘Just For Me’ and ‘Pain’ from her critically acclaimed debut mixtape, ‘To Hell With It‘.

Starting today (February 8) through to February 14, BRITs nominees and honorees will be jumping into the VIP Party world for in-game, virtual meet and greets with fans. On February 9, highlights from the show will be aired on the metaverse stage, and on February 11 at 5PM GMT (9AM PT) the premiere of the PinkPantheress concert in Roblox will begin.

Fans can join the official Roblox event by visiting the website. It’s been confirmed that performances will be repeated every hour on the hour throughout the weekend.

“I’m so glad I got to do a performance for the Roblox and BRITs families,” said PinkPantheress. “As someone that loves video games and escaping into my own virtual world, I’m hoping I took everyone on an experience.”

“When planning the BRITs 2022 digital campaign we knew we wanted to enter the metaverse with Roblox,” said Luke Ferrar, Innovation Director, Polydor Records and Co-Chair of the BRITs Digital Committee.

“What Dubit has built within the Roblox platform is an immersive BRITs experience. It has far surpassed our expectations with wonderful detail and flourishes in the world. It’s fantastic to have PinkPantheress, who reaches a huge Gen Z audience, perform in it. Very proud to have the BRITs enter this space in this way for the first time.”

Elsewhere, Roblox Corp recently announced that DJ David Guetta would be performing in its online game.

In a recent interview with NME, Roblox vice president and head of music Jon Vlassopulos said: “Virtual concerts have the potential to massively grow the live industry, extend artist careers and connect fans and artists in truly exciting ways. The metaverse has the potential to reshape the music industry forever.”