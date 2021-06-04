‘Roblox’ will host a virtual block party for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’

The experience creation tool Roblox will be hosting a virtual premiere for the film adaptation Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights.

READ MORE: Gamers are gamers – so stop trying to pigeonhole us

According to the event listing, there’s going to be a “virtual block party” running between June 4 to 20 that will allow players to “experience the vibrant Latinx community of Washington Heights—visit iconic locales from the movie like Usnavi’s shop, enjoy an ice-cold piragua, create a community mural, and learn Spanish phrases.”

Advertisement

The event will also have merchant stands giving out in-experience items and free emotes, with photo opportunities and tokens to find as well.

On June 10 at 6pm BST there will be a Q&A viewing party along with an exclusive clip from In the Heights. Whilst on June 11 at 6pm BST a flash mob dance event will be taking place. Both of these events will be running on the hour each day.

The description reads: “we’re putting together an energizing and uplifting virtual block party inspired by the film In The Heights. Come join us, and together we can help build a positive and inclusive world for all.”

The time has come for the #metaverse to come together in celebration of a more positive future. Experience the culture, the music, and the world of @InTheHeights! Bring your best selves to the block party of the year: https://t.co/a3aWeyERtM #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/FYq9Psj0Ks — Roblox (@Roblox) June 4, 2021

Roblox’s twitter showcases footage from the event, which has a virtual approximation of New York City filled with characters dancing.

Advertisement

In The Heights is directed by Jon M. Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Me 2. The film is based off of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical, which centres around a Dominican neighborhood in New York City.

In other news, Fortinte is set to receive a graphical overhaul for high end users according Epic Games.

Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite will see new features that will affect anyone playing with higher than ‘Medium’ graphics settings, promising to introduce a whole host of new visual features.