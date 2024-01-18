‘Rock Band 4’ updates to halt as developer focuses on ‘Fortnite Festival’

After eight years of weekly releases, Rock Band 4 DLC updates are stopping next week.

The news was announced in a post on developer Harmonix‘s blog.

“After over 8 years of weekly Rock Band 4 DLC releases, we’re here to let you know that January 25 will be the last DLC release of the RB4 era,” the post explains.

Advertisement

“All other live services will continue as normal, including Rivals seasons [weekly online challenges that rotate], online play, and everything else.”

Rock Band 4 was released in 2015, and DLC has been released weekly for the game since it was launched. Over 3,000 songs have been released over the years as DLC, with the soundtracks from previous Rock Band titles available to people who have previously imported the licences for the games.

The official announcement also explained exactly what to expect from Harmonix in the future, now that they won’t be working on Rock Band 4.

“Looking ahead, the Harmonix team has been hard at work over the last two years to develop Fortnite Festival, which brings rhythm action gaming (and more) to the Fortnite ecosystem. It’s free to play, we have a rotating selection of songs that you can play (for free) anytime,” the blog post explains.

“Fortnite Festival is the place to be; and with support for RB4 instruments coming, this is not the time to hang up your guitars just yet…”

Advertisement

Fortnite Festival, Harmonix’s latest game, was released in December 2023 and is completely free. Players can team up with their friends, using skins purchased in Fortnite to represent themselves in the band. Unlike Rock Band 4, however, songs are rotated so that there are constantly different songs available.

In other gaming news, a new Xbox system software update has fixed a save-destroying Baldur’s Gate 3 bug.