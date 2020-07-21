‘Rocket League’ is moving to the Epic Games Store and going free-to-play

Rocket League developer Psyonix has revealed that it’s vehicle based football game will be moving to the Epic Games Store and becoming free-to-play.

The game is currently available on Steam for PC players, however, it will now be moving over to the Epic Games Store, the developer announced in a blog post to fans via Rocket League‘s official site. The shift is set to take place later this summer and will be free-to play for all players going forward.

Once available on the Epic Games Store, Steam players will be unable to download the game from the launcher. No specific date of when the transition will happen has been specified as of yet.

Anyone who has purchased the game previously will be rewarded with Legacy status, meaning they will receive all Rocket League branded DLC previously released for free, a title that displays the year the game was purchased, over 200 items will be upgraded to Legacy status and new cosmetic items will be available.

Players won’t have to worry about their inventory systems either as the developer has stated they will be incorporating cross-play progression. Items, Rocket Pass progress, and player’s competitive rank can be transferred to every platform with an Epic Games account.

Alongside the transition, Rocket League will be subject to many tweaks to make the experience smoother. “The core gameplay will remain the same, but we are refining the main menus to make exploring the game easier,” the developer said. “Plus, we’re revamping and improving major features like Tournaments and Challenges”.

Epic Games has also secured an exclusivity deal for A Total War Saga: Troy, which is set to release this August and be free for players who download the game within the first 24 hours.

Other titles will be coming to the store as exclusives over the next few months, with games such as Surgeon Simulator 2 and Mortal Shell joining the stores library.