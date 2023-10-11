‘Rocket League’ is removing player-to-player trading

Developer Psyonix has announced player-to-player trading in Rocket League will be removed in December so that it aligns with Epic Games‘ terms for in-game items.

“We’re making this change to align with Epic’s overall approach to game cosmetics and item shop policies, where items aren’t tradable, transferrable, or sellable,” explained Psyonix in a post to the game’s official website.

It said that the move “opens up future plans” for a selection of Rocket League vehicles to cross over into other offerings from Epic Games, though it was not stated which games these would be.

Rocket League and Fortnite crossed over for the first time in 2020 following Psyonix’s buyout by Epic Games in the previous year.

This was followed by the High Octane event in 2022, which brought the game’s iconic Octane battlecar to Fortnite and let players pull off stunts to travel across the map and escape from skirmishes.

It also allowed Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe players to earn the Whiplash car in those games through the completion of High Octane quests on the Rocket League Live Island in Fortnite.

Player-to-player trading in the game will end at midnight GMT on December 6. Previously traded items will not be affected by the decision and after December 6, third-party servers and websites will not work for trading within the community.

Duplicate or unwanted items acquired through player-to-player trading can be swapped for a random item of a higher rarity in the game’s Trade-In system.

Fans’ response to the upcoming removal of trading has been predominantly critical, with queries over what will happen to the Swap Meet and Trade Secret achievements and trophies that rely on trading to unlock.

Fans' response to the upcoming removal of trading has been predominantly critical, with queries over what will happen to the Swap Meet and Trade Secret achievements and trophies that rely on trading to unlock.