‘Rocket League’ to partner with Grimes in “Neon Nights” event

Rocket League has announced it is partnering with Grimes in the new Neon Nights event to bring players new toppers, decals and more.

Starting January 26, Psyonix has teamed up with Grimes to give players a new event featuring new challenges, Grimes themed items and songs and the return of the limited time Heatseeker Ricochet mode, as well as new Golden Moons. This also coincides with the release of their song ‘Shinigami Eyes’ on January 28.

The content featured in Neon Nights is:

New Event Challenges – players will be able to complete new event challenges to unlock items such as the ‘Player of Games’ and ‘Shinigami Eye’ player anthems, Grimes themed Gravitator and Space Queen toppers, a braided trail, Grimes Decal, Grimes Wheels, Grimes Player Banner, Fireworks (Multichrome) Universal Decal, and Uncanny Boost.

Return of Heatseeker Ricochet – the chaotic Heatseeker Ricochet limited time mode will be available for the duration of the event.

Golden Moons – Players can earn Golden Moons that unlock items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive item Series.

For the duration of the Neon Nights event, Rocket League will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Tiger free bundle. The bundle can be claimed in the item shop and includes the Tiny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal.

All event items and challenges will be available in Rocket League on all platforms from January 26 to February 8.

