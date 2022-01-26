‘Rocket League’s Grimes Neon Nights event has begun

Rocket League has partnered with artist Grimes to bring players the new Neon Nights event featuring event specific toppers, decals and more.

Beginning today (January 26) and continuing until February 8, Psyonix has teamed up with Grimes to bring players a new Neon Nights themed event featuring new challenges, Grimes themed items and songs, and the return of the limited time Heatseeker Ricochet mode, as well as new Golden Moons.

Also releasing today is their new song ‘Shinigami Eyes’ which is featured as part of the event. To celebrate the start of the event Grimes took part in an event on Rocket League’s Instagram Live hosted by Athena. In the live they spoke about their new songs and the new event.

The new items, songs, challenges and features of the Neon Nights event are as follows:

New Event Challenges – players will be able to complete new event challenges to unlock items such as the ‘Player of Games’ and ‘Shinigami Eyes’ player anthems, Grimes themed Gravitator and Space Queen toppers, a braided trail, Grimes Decal, Grimes Wheels, Grimes Player Banner, Fireworks (Multichrome) Universal Decal, and Uncanny Boost.

Return of Heatseeker Ricochet – the chaotic Heatseeker Ricochet limited time mode will be available for the duration of the event.

Golden Moons – Players can earn Golden Moons that unlock items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive item Series.

Additionally, for the duration of the Neon Nights event, Rocket League will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Tiger free bundle. Players from any platform can claim the bundle from the item shop and it includes the Tiny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal.

