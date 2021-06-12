‘Rocksmith+’ has live service details announced during Ubisoft Forward

Rocksmith+ was leaked by Gibson Guitars ahead of the Ubisoft Forward E3 reveal.

An email from Gibson Guitars has revealed that Rocksmith+ exists and is entering a closed beta today. The game has since been officially revealed in the Ubisoft stream. The service will be available later this year.

The new version of Rocksmith will be an “interactive music learning subscription service that takes the guesswork out of music mastery” according to Gibson. It will allow users to connect instruments to the software for accurate note detection.

Advertisement

It also includes riff repeater, which controls “the speed of songs so you can practice at your own pace.” The subscription service will contain a vast and ever-growing library of songs.

The email reveals that “This new version also lets you rock out with your favorite Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer models.”

Ubisoft are also releasing an app alongside the game, for phones and tablets, which can be used alongside the game.

There is no price or expected release date listed for the service, but you can sign up for the closed beta now. Spaces are limited.

Rocksmith originally released in October 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It was later remastered in 2014. According to the email Rocksmith, and Rocksmith 2014 edition has sold over 4 million copies.

Advertisement

As a final announcement during the Ubisoft Forward stream at E3, the developer showed off a trailer for Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora, a new game set in James Cameron’s sci-fi universe.

Avatar Frontiers Of Pandora will use the Ubisoft Snowdrop engine, which has been used for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and will release in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.