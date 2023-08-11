Rockstar acquires ‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ roleplay developers

The team behind the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay servers has been bought by Rockstar Games.

Cfx.re offers FiveM and RedM for the two titles, source-available software that lets users create servers for multiplayer experiences. These tend to take the form of roleplays which is something that Grand Theft Auto 5 is famous for. In these servers, players are not allowed to act in ways that are not within the limits of their current character.

For example, there is GTA RP which puts players in the shoes of a Los Santos citizen. Players must not instigate anything on the scale of the story of Grand Theft Auto 5 or they will be banned for breaking the immersion of the community’s experience.

Advertisement

On the other hand, NHS Los Santos brings the publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom into the city. Here, players must apply to be a member of the NHS Los Santos where they will then be assigned a role such a paramedic, search and rescue personnel, or chief medical officer.

“Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers,” said Rockstar Games of the acquisition.

Collaborating with Cfx.re will generate “new ways to support this incredible community” as well as “improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

“As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community,” added Rockstar Games.

In other gaming news, Twin Peaks: Into The Night is an adaptation from a two-person team that turns the classic show into a PlayStation 1 style adventure.