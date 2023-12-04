Rockstar confirms length of first ‘GTA6’ trailer

The length of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been revealed, with the highly anticipated first look at the game set to come tomorrow (December 5).

According to YouTube metadata, the first look trailer at Grand Theft Auto 6 will be 91 seconds long (via VGC). The trailer will be unveiled tomorrow at 9AM ET (2PM GMT, 6AM PT, 2PM UCT).

Rockstar previously confirmed the first glimpse at GTA6 would be coming December 5 last week via a palm-tree adorned image that echoed the landscape of the iconic Vice City.

Rockstar’s post announcing the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer quickly became the most liked video game-related post on X, racking up over 1.8million likes in just 24 hours. It’s currently been viewed over 160million times.

However, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about a release date also being shared tomorrow. When the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5 was shared back in November 2011, the release date was kept a secret, with the game finally dropping in September 2013.

However, Rockstar has previously revealed that it was expecting a sharp jump in sales during the next fiscal year (April 2024 – March 2025) due to the release of several “groundbreaking titles” with many fans assuming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be one of those titles.

Last month, Rockstar Games shared a GTA Spotify playlist in celebration of the long-running franchise. According to developers, Grand Theft Auto Radio on Spotify “showcases everything from the new wave of Vice City’s Flash FM, to the hip-hop classics of GTAIV’s The Beat 102.7 — all the way through to the latest GTA Online updates, and more … all in one convenient place.”

It comes as Netflix Games confirmed it would be adding three GTA games (GTA3, Vice City, and San Andreas) to their library on December 14.

In other news, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has hinted that a new Banjo-Kazooie title could be in the works.