Rockstar fixes ‘GTA Online’ migration issues for current-gen launch

Rockstar has fixed an issue that was preventing players from bringing their existing GTA Online progress across to the current-gen versions of the game that have just launched.

Yesterday (March 14), Rockstar said that it was “working to resolve” an issue that was stopping players from carrying their existing progress across to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of GTA Online.

Today (March 15), the studio has shared that “the issue blocking GTA Online profile migration of PS4 and Xbox One accounts that were previously migrated to PC has been addressed,” and it’s now working as normal.

However, Rockstar does note that “GTA Online profiles on PC cannot be migrated to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S”.

We're currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 14, 2022

The company has created a page detailing how players can transfer their GTA Online profiles over to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions, which you can read here.

Rockstar Support also clarifies that not every profile is eligible for migration, which can be caused by issues such as account punishments issued by Rockstar and a lack of progress.

The page also says that any unspent GTA$ is “not eligible for transfer” across platforms, so anyone looking to move their profile from Xbox to PlayStation or vice versa would need to leave their funds behind.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online and GTA 5 launched at midnight today (March 15), and Rockstar recently shared what the current-gen versions would improve upon. This includes three graphics modes that players can choose from, with the highest-quality mode providing 4K resolution and ray tracing at 30FPS.

In other news, streaming platform Twitch has announced that it has “taken legal action” against people who have conducted hate raids on its site.