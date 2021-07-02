Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser may have founded a new studio

After leaving Rockstar Games last year, Dan Houser has registered a new UK company called Absurd Ventures in Games LTD.

The private limited company was incorporated on June 23. The actual purpose of the business is unknown, but the listing states it is for “Ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development.” This suggests it could become a new games studio.

VGC has also spotted that in February 2021, Houser also registered two businesses in the US. Both Absurd Ventures LLC and Absurd Ventures in Games LLC were listed, suggesting that upcoming projects may not be limited to video games.

The Delaware-based business is named the owner of all 100 shares for the Absurd Ventures in Games LTD in the UK.

The registered office address for the UK filling on Companies House is based in Altrincham, Cheshire. However, this address is the office of Oakwood Corporate Services, which advises thousands of companies on secretarial, corporate governance, and compliance issues. This suggests that no fixed headquarters location has been decided yet.

Houser took an extended break from Rockstar in the spring of 2019. Rockstar then announced that he would be leaving the company, with his final day being March 11, 2020. Rockstar gave no reason for the extended break or subsequent departure. Dan’s brother and co-founder, Sam Houser, has stayed on at Rockstar with his role unchanged.

In January of 2020, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, revealed that Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 had sold a combined total of 150 million units. Both were games developed during Dan Houser’s time at Rockstar.

Recently Take-Two Interactive acquired Dynamixyz, a facial animation studio based in France. The company previously worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Avengers: Endgame.